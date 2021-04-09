NFA Warns TV Stations, Others

Socrate Safo

The National Film Authority (NFA) says effective May 1 this year, no television station, cinema, theatre or movie screening centre would be allowed to show any unclassified audiovisual content.

NFA indicated that it is stated in the Development and Classification Film Act 935 that all audiovisual content should be reviewed and classified before shown on any platform.

A statement issued and signed by the Chairman of the Film Classification Committee, Socrate Safo, said a right owner, licensee or assignee who desires to exhibit an audiovisual content should submit the content to the film classification committee for examination and classification at least 21 days before the intended exhibition.

“After several consultations with various stakeholders of the audiovisual industry in Ghana, the general public is hereby expected to note that, starting from May 1, 2021, no television station, cinema, theatre or movie screening centre shall show any unclassified audiovisual content,” it said.

It said such audiovisual content includes feature films, short films, TV series, selected TV programmes, documentaries, advertisements, music videos meant for public exhibition and broadcasting.

It added that right owners would be sanctioned if they failed to submit a content for review and classification.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke