Reckless Driver Knocks Down Police Rider

A police dispatch rider has been knocked down by a commercial vehicle at Amanfrom, near Kasoa, in the Greater Accra Region.

The dispatch rider, General Sergeant Joseph Appenyedu sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the Trauma Hospital in Winneba in the Central Region for medical attention.

The driver in charge of the commercial vehicle, popularly known as (trotro), Alfred Yaw Asare, has also been detained at the Amanfrom Police Station.

Confirming the accident to the DAILY GUIDE, the Amanfrom District Police Commander, Supt Augustine Akrofi said the accident occurred around 7:30am on Tuesday morning at a spot close to the JD Hotel on the Kasoa Highway.

He said suspect Yaw Asare was driving a Toyota Hiace trotro with registration GC 2053-19 from Galilea Market Junction heading towards Iron City while the police officer riding a Police Honda Civic motorbike with registration number GP2021 was also coming from the opposite direction.

He said the commercial driver failed to observe traffic ahead and in an attempt to swerve some potholes, collided with the dispatch rider.

“The dispatch rider sustained serious injuries and was rushed to the Trauma Hospital immediately for medical attention but the driver who is unhurt has been detained at the police station,” Supt Akrofi disclosed.

Supt Akrofi added that the vehicle and the motorbike are in the custody of the police while investigations into the accident continue.

