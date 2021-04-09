DGN Rolls Out ‘Guide Review’

The Daily Guide Network (DGN) television channel has rolled out ‘Guide Review’, a new Saturday morning television show.

The countrywide development-oriented programme also tackles controversies and conflicts originating from policy implementation.

‘Guide Review’ through its interactive sessions with a wide range of guests, some of them politicians, opinion leaders, and a multitude of experts lays bare everyday social issues and current affairs.

The show, which is gradually gaining the attention of the channel’s audience, airs on Saturdays at 7am with live feed on the company’s Facebook website, @dailyguidenetwork.

‘Guide Review’ also features Daily Guide’s Chief News Editor, Alhaji A.R. Gomda in its newspaper review.

With its host, Sharon Brown-Acquah, a segment for business and financial advice is also served to its audience.

Sharon Brown-Acquah doubles as the producer of ‘The Update’, the channel’s prime time news which airs on weekdays at 12:30pm and 6:30pm.

DGN TV, birthed by the Daily Guide newspaper, is one of the appendages of the Western Publications alongside Guide Radio 9.