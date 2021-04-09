NCCE Appreciates Pentecost Church

The NCCE delegation in a group photograph with their hosts.

The National Commission for Civic Education (NCCE) has expressed gratitude to the Church of Pentecost, Ghana, for supporting its COVID-19 awareness and education and voter registration programmes last year.

The recognition was rendered when the Chairman of the Commission, Ms. Josephine Nkrumah and a delegation from her outfit called on the Chairman of the Church, Apostle Eric Nyamekye, at the General Headquarters of the church in Accra.

“A year ago the Commission had an unprecedented support from the Church of Pentecost, Ghana. The church as a patriotic duty released its public education vans with drivers, fueled the vehicles and maintained the vehicles at no cost to the Commission. The gesture was to help provide critical awareness on COVID-19at a time when the NCCE was in dire need of logistics to roll out public sensitisation on COVID-19. This was a true calling of the church which showed that the Church of Pentecost, Ghana understands the essence of humanity and priorities in nation building.”

She added that the church’s gesture triggered

massive support from the Presidency and other private institutions to actively engage citizens across the country.

Turning to last year’s parliamentary and presidential elections, Ms. Nkrumah said that the Church of Pentecost, Ghana also served as agent of peace using its platforms to promote peace and political tolerance.

The NCCE Chairman presenting the citation to the Pentecost head

She commended the church and on behalf of the Commission presented a citation to the Church of Pentecost, Ghana. The citation reads, “For God and country, the Church of Pentecost lived these Christian values and supported the NCCE to reach out to many citizens who were uninformed about the realities of COVID-19. The Church’s enviable support to the NCCE propelled the Commission’s public education awareness campaign on COVID-19 to sensitise the Ghanaian citizen on the pandemic. The NCCE appreciates this patriotic gesture by the Church of Pentecost, Ghana and thanks the Church for fulfilling the values that define Christianity.’

The Chairman of the Church of Pentecost, Ghana, Apostle Eric Nyamekye said the support from the church was an intentional move to help educate citizens on the pandemic. The role of the church in nation building, he explained, cannot be downplayed at a time when the country was faced with health crisis. He indicated that the church and the NCCE have one thing in common which is ‘education’ and with an effective collaboration, the two bodies can work to serve God and the nation. Deputy Chairman, Operations at NCCE, Mr. Samuel Asare Akuamoah called for a deeper and sustained collaboration to promote civic education in Ghana.

The International Missions Director of the Church of Pentecost, Apostle Emmanuel Gyesi-Addo added that NCCE is the most misunderstood and under resourced institution, saying it’s about time the NCCE attracted the needed support for an effective Civic Education delivery in Ghana.

By A.R. Gomda