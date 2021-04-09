G.O. Tennis Club Honours New Patron

Owusu (3rd r) with his citation together with some members of the club

G.O Tennis Club has held an induction ceremony in honour of Maxwell Owusu as the ‘Noble Patron’, for his selfless dedication towards the development and promotion of G.O Tennis Club.

The club has for the past few years developed to become one of the most vibrant tennis clubs in Sunyani and the latest inductee is expected to help propel the club to greater heights.

Speaking on behalf of the President of G.O Tennis Club, on Sunday, Thomas Asarpong said the appointment of Owusu as the new club patron would strategically position the club in the eyes of corporate society to which the new patron is strongly linked.

Head Coach of G.O Tennis Club, Daniel Kwakye ‘Great Okoro’ also added that the efforts and contributions of Owusu to the club have led to the realisation of many more memberships.

Abraham Ben Moshe was also awarded as ‘the great speaker of our time’ for his inspirational teachings to the younger generation.

Present for the inductee event included; Acting President Alex Donkor and vice (John Otu, Thomas Asapong, Annor, Mark Gyan and Asakpo Emmanuel).