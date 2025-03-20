MOGmusic Grabs Three TGMA Nominations

MOGmusic

Sensational gospel artiste, Pastor Nana Yaw Boakye-Yiadom, aka MOGmusic, has been nominated for three awards at this year’s Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) which is set to take place on May 3, 2025.

He will be competing with others for the Best Gospel Artiste, Best Male Vocalist with the song ‘Ahouden Fofro’ and Best Traditional Contemporary Music category with ‘Wo Ye’.

TGMA, tagged as music’s biggest night in Ghana, is designed to recognise and celebrate the hard work and dedication of various stakeholders and players in the music industry.

Last weekend, MOGmusic successfully organised his first ticketed show, ‘New Wine Concert’ at the Church of Pentecost, Bantama in Kumasi, in the Ashanti Region which featured the likes of Empress Gifty, Quame Gyedu, and a host of other special guests.

The Accra edition, BEATWAVES gathered, will take place on March 30 at the First Love Church.

With over a decade in the industry, MOGmusic has a track record of winning the Male Vocalist of the Year in 2020 and 2021 at the then Vodafone Ghana Music Awards. He is credited with songs such as ‘Be Lifted’, ‘Elohim’, ‘Fakye’, ‘Making It Big’, and ‘Living God’.

MOGmusic released his debut album ‘New Wine’ in 2016, which earned him African Gospel Music Awards nominations for ‘Album of the Year’ and ‘Discovery of the Year’.

He has collaborated and performed with numerous gospel musicians, including Ohemaa Mercy, Joe Mettle, Denzel Prempeh, Jekalyn Carr, Danny Nettey, Nii Okai, and Ron Kenoly.

BY Prince Fiifi Yorke