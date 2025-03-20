MUSIGA Hosts Concert For Young Artistes                  

The Musicians Union of Ghana (MUSIGA) will be holding a live musical concert for up-and-coming musicians at the Gold Coast Restaurant this Saturday, March 22, 2025.

The concert forms part of activities put in place to project Ghana’s culture and heritage during the Ghana Month celebrations.

The event, which will feature over 40 musicians, is being organised by MUSIGA for the young, up-and-coming musicians who don’t normally have big stages, to showcase their talents.

The President of MUSIGA, Bessa Simons, while expressing optimism about the upcoming concert, highlighted its importance to expose the young talents and help them gain recognition, adding that this is a move to give young talents a platform to showcase their potentials.

“We are inviting the managers, corporate world, just look at them and see if you can do business with them, because these are the future musicians we have,” he said.

Bessa also mentioned that last week, MUSIGA held a free health screening for musicians at the Accra Tourist Information Centre.

