NSA Boss Hails Ghana Rugby Elections As Rafatu Inusah Becomes President

Yaw Ampofo Ankrah swearing in the new executives

Acting Director-General of the National Sports Authority (NSA), Yaw Ampofo Ankrah, has commended the smooth conduct of the Ghana Rugby Football Union elections, which saw Rafatu Inusah elected as the new president.

Rafatu, who ran unopposed, replaces Herbert Mensah, the current President of Africa Rugby, and will serve a five-year term.

She will be assisted by Vice President Emmanuel Bamfi, with board members Prince Kwaku, Emmanuel Kalos, Abdul Saeed Samed, and SaCut Amenga, the General Secretary, overseeing the union’s daily operations.

Additionally, Christian Percy was elected as the Players’ Welfare Representative, while Anita Atieku took up the role of Women’s Representative.

The election, held on March 17, was attended by key stakeholders, including World Rugby’s Dave Gilbert and Robert Bwali from Rugby Africa.

Speaking at the event, Yaw Ampofo Ankrah praised the transparency of the process and emphasised the need for unity in Ghana rugby.

“Today marks a new chapter, a fresh start, and an opportunity to rebuild trust in our federation,” he stated. “Rugby is a sport built on solidarity, and it is through collaboration, not division, that we will succeed.”

He urged the new executives to put the past behind them and focus on elevating Ghana rugby to the international stage.

By Wletsu Ransford