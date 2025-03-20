Lucy Bronze Opens Up About Autism and ADHD Diagnosis

Lucy Bronze

England international Lucy Bronze has revealed that she was diagnosed with autism and ADHD four years ago, confirming long-held suspicions by her mother.

Despite winning almost every major accolade in women’s football—including 22 trophies with clubs like Liverpool, Manchester City, Lyon, Barcelona, and Chelsea—Bronze has always felt different.

As a child, she tried to mimic her teammates’ behavior to fit in, unaware of the neurodivergence shaping her experiences.

A Euro 2022 winner and 2023 World Cup runner-up with England, the 2019 Ballon d’Or runner-up has become an inspiration to millions. However, she now understands that achievements alone do not define a person.

Speaking exclusively to BBC Sport ahead of Neurodiversity Celebration Week, the 33-year-old opened up for the first time about her diagnosis and how it has impacted both her personal life and career. By sharing her story, she hopes to encourage others, especially young athletes, to embrace their unique journeys.