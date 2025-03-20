GFA Delegation Pays Courtesy Call On Sports Minister

Kurt Simeon-Okraku presenting the GFA statute to Kofi Adams

Ghana Football Association (GFA) President, Kurt Simeon-Okraku, led a delegation of Executive Council members and Regional Football Association (RFA) chairmen to meet with Sports and Recreation Minister, Kofi Iddie Adams, on Monday, March 17, 2025.

The visit aimed to strengthen collaboration between the GFA and the ministry for the development of Ghanaian football.

Mr. Simeon-Okraku congratulated Mr. Adams on his appointment and introduced the delegation, emphasizing the need for teamwork in advancing the sport.

“We are here this morning to congratulate you as a collective unit and introduce members of the Executive Council and Regional FA chairmen,” he stated. “We can achieve so much for our people if we work together as a team.”

Vice-President Mark Addo highlighted Simeon-Okraku’s election to the CAF Executive Committee, noting that it enhances Ghana’s influence in continental football.

Kofi Adams welcomed the delegation and reaffirmed the government’s commitment to supporting football infrastructure and youth development.

Discussions also covered future football projects and the government’s role in providing resources.

Both parties called for national support for the Black Stars as they prepare for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against Chad on March 21 and Madagascar on March 24.

As part of the visit, Mr. Simeon-Okraku presented copies of the GFA and CAF statutes to the minister, underscoring the association’s commitment to structured football governance.

By Wletsu Ransford