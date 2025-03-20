Ahmed Saule Murder: GJA Lauds Ghana Police Over Suspect’s Arrest

The late Ahmed Saule

The Ghana Journalism Association (GJA) has applauded the Ghana Police Service over the arrest and arraignment of one Daniel Owusu Koranteng, alias Amakye, in connection with the 2019 assassination of investigative journalist, Ahmed Suale.

In a press release signed the General Secretary of the GJA, Kofi Yeboah, noted that the arrest marks a major step forward after more than six years of stalled investigations into the brutal killing of the investigative journalist.

The GJA also commended the Inspector-General of Police (IGP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno and Director-General of the Criminal Investigations Department (CID), DCOP Lydia Yaako Donkor, for their commitment to justice in this long-standing investigation.

While lauding the police for this progress, the GJA urged the police to intensify their efforts in apprehending all other suspects involved in the crime.

“We are closely monitoring this case and expect the police to sustain their momentum in ensuring that all those responsible for Ahmed Suale’s death are brought to justice,” the GJA stated.

The GJA also reiterated its earlier vow to take the case to the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice if no progress was made by the end of March 2025 and explained that they are monitoring the case keenly.

“In the coming days, we shall be engaging with the Police leadership for more details about the prosecution of the suspect and further investigations into the murder case, after which we shall update the public on our intended march to the ECOWAS Community Court of Justice,” they explained.

Additionally, the GJA stated that they intend to seek updates on other unresolved cases of attacks on journalists, including the assault on Joy News journalist, Latif Iddrisu. These cases, the association notes, have cast a shadow over press freedom in Ghana and negatively impacted the country’s ranking on the World Press Freedom Index.

They also noted that international partners such as the Federation of African Journalists (FAJ) and the International Federation of Journalists (IFJ) have been made aware of the current development of the case with both institutions vowing to take the case to other international forums to seek justice.

The suspect, Daniel Owusu Koranteng aka Amakye, was arraigned on Wednesday, March 19, 2025, but the Madina District Court remanded him in police custody to reappear on April 1, 2025.

By Vera Owusu Sarpong