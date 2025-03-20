King Paluta Petitions TGMA Organisers Over ‘Makoma’ Snub

King Paluta

King Paluta’s management has formally written to the Telecel Ghana Music Awards (TGMA) organisers to voice their displeasure about the song ‘Makoma’ not being included in this year’s awards.

King Paluta received nominations for Artiste of the Year, Most Popular Song of the Year, Highlife Artiste of the Year, and Best Highlife Song, among other categories, when the 2025 TGMA nominees were announced last Saturday.

King Paluta’s ‘Makoma’ was one of the biggest songs in Ghana in 2024. Together with ‘Aseda’, ‘Makoma’ became the ‘anthem’ for the New Patriotic Party (NPP) on their various campaign platforms.

However, his song ‘Aseda’, which was featured on his “Give Time Some Time” album, garnered the most of these nominations.

King Paluta’s management team signed a petition stating that ‘Makoma’ was properly submitted for Hiplife Song, Record of the Year, Most Popular Song of the Year, and Songwriter of the Year.

According to the petition, “We respectfully write to your honorable board to request some explanations in connection with the snub of ‘Makoma’ by King Paluta, a song we duly submitted for consideration and which we believe remains Ghana’s most popular song released under the year under review, exciting music lovers the most to date.”

The management went on to say that they brought up these concerns after the TGMA board failed to take into account any of the categories they had filled out with ‘Makoma’. “We have faith in the TGMA board’s ability to make a compelling case for this contentious board decision to our team, music fans, and the public at large.

“We are confident that ‘Makoma’ breaches no moral or ethical requirement of the board and will be ready to engage for possible consideration of the song in the categories submitted earlier,” the petition said.