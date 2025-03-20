Bawumia Deserves Another Chance – Adwoa Safo

Adwoa Safo

Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Dome-Kwabenya, Sarah Adwoa Safo has said that Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia deserves another chance to lead the New Patriotic Party (NPP) as flagbearer.

Speaking to Wontumi Radio’s Dawuro yesterday, she said “my confidence in Dr. Bawumia in 2024 has not changed. I still have confidence in him.”

Every human being deserves a second chance, she said, explaining that “in 2007 I failed in my political bid but on the second chance I succeeded. Failing on the first attempt does not mean one is unfit for purpose.”

Blame for the party’s defeat in the 2024 elections should not be put on one person, she said. “The blame goes to the membership of the party. It was we who did not do our things well. Asanteman was angry with us. Campaigning in the Ashanti Region was difficult.

“When the people told us not to introduce E-Levy we ignored them and went ahead to do so. At a point Otumfuo counseled us but we did not listen. Pastors advised us but we insulted them,” she said.

We were fighting against the odds, Adwoa Safo disclosed.

God, she said, assigns time for everything, adding “maybe it was not Dr. Bawumia’s time. God does things according to his own set timings.”