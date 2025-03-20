‘Create Women-Friendly Environments’

Sam Nartey George

The Minister for Communication, Digital Technology, and Innovations, Samuel Nartey George, has urged organisations to create inclusive work environment that supports the advancement of women in technology.

The minister, who made the call when he delivered a keynote address at the Females in Tech Conference (FEMITECH), 2025 in Accra, said women could easily progress into leadership roles if hiring practices by employers are diversified to enable them contribute their knowledge and skills to achieve results through the use of ICT.

He said women’s biological make-up should not be used against them in their progression at work, but should rather be supported at different phases of their lives, especially as mothers, to build meaningful families.

He said, “It is essential to cultivate work places that promote work-life balance, a flexible working arrangement environment. When women feel supported, they are more likely to thrive well in the industry, contributing their skills and perspectives.”

“Women must be allowed to have children and must not come at the expense of the women progressing in their work. You cannot punish a woman for having children, our work environment should engender their growth,” he added.

Vice President at the Academic City University, Ing. Dr. Lucy Agyepong, for her part, highlighted the need for people to take control of their security and privacy, considering the rate at which people share information about themselves on social media platforms.

She said controlling ones personal security not only protect the digital reputation of people but would also go a long way to prevent cyber criminals from having access to personal information.

“Students should desist from sharing information about themselves at any point in time, especially daily routines where ever you go, to protect your digital reputation and treat your online presence as part of your professional resume,” she stated.

Professor Elsie Effah Kauffman, Dean of the School of Engineering Sciences at the University of Ghana, also advised people in leadership, especially women, to be resilient, invest and influence others in their chosen career.

The annual Females in Tech (FEMITECH) Conference, which is held in celebration of the International Women’s Day (IWD), was held under the theme “Accelerate Action” and organised by the Ghana-India Kofi Annan Centre of Excellence.

The event, which brought together industry players, academia, and young women, was also aimed at recognising the contributions of women in ICT as well as encouraging women to take keen interest and aspire for careers in ICT.

By Ebenezer K. Amponsah