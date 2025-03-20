Togbe Afede Attends Ivorian Festival

Guests and hosts in a memorable photograph

Togbe Afede XIV, Agbogbomefia of Asogli, led a delegation to Côte d’Ivoire to participate in the Fête de Thron (The Festival of the Throne) held in Bongouanou, Côte d’Ivoire.

This annual celebration serves as a New Year festival for the people of Moronou under the esteemed leadership of Sa Majesté Nanan Ehora Tehoa, Roi du Moronou (Overlord of Moronou).

Togbe Afede XIV attended the festival at the invitation of Félix Assiélou Tanon, the Ivorian Ambassador to Ghana.

Accompanying him was a 15-member delegation, including Togbe Ayim Adzokoto II, Paramount Chief of the Takla Traditional Area, and Togbe Keh-Lohe III of Ho Bankoe, among other esteemed personalities.

This year’s festival, which marks the fourth edition, was celebrated on an unprecedented scale, drawing high-profile dignitaries such as Robert Beugré Mambé, Prime Minister and Minister of Sports and Living Environment of Côte d’Ivoire, Dr. Eugène Aka Aouélé, President of the Economic, Social, Environmental, and Cultural Council, traditional leaders within Moronou and beyond and other top government officials.

The event was a vibrant showcase of Ivorian tradition and cultural heritage, featuring spectacular performances of the Aboden and Ahossi dances.

These dances reflect the deep-rooted identity and history of the Moronou people, bearing many similarities to the cultural traditions of the Sefwi people of Ghana.

In his speech, Togbe Afede XIV commended the Ivorian government and traditional rulers for their dedication to peace, stability, and cultural preservation.

He emphasised the importance of promoting Africa’s rich heritage while fostering economic growth and development.

As a gesture of goodwill, Togbe Afede XIV donated $2,500 to Sa Majesté Nanan Ehora Tehoa in support of his efforts to strengthen the Moronou kingdom.

In recognition of his visit and goodwill, the Moronou leadership presented gifts to Togbe Afede XIV, symbolising the growing ties between Asogli and Moronou.

Looking ahead, the people of Asogli look forward to hosting the Overlord of Moronou and the Prime Minister of Côte d’Ivoire at the next Asogli Te Zã (Asogli Yam Festival), to further reinforce the bonds of friendship and cultural diplomacy.

This year’s Fête de Thron was more than just a festival; it was a powerful symbol of unity, cultural pride, and a shared vision for a prosperous future for both Asogli and Moronou.