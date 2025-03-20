Govt Colluded In Akwatia MP Arrest – Minority

Alexander Afenyo-Markin

The Minority Leader, Alexander Afenyo-Markin, has criticised the government over an attempt by state security forces to arrest Member of Parliament (MP) for Akwatia, Ernest Kumi, despite a Supreme Court ruling that put the arrest on hold.

During a press briefing yesterday, Mr. Afenyo-Markin condemned the justification of the National Intelligence Bureau’s (NIB) actions, as offered by the Minister of Interior, Mohammed-Mubarak Muntaka.

He argued that the handling of the situation indicated a disturbing level of collusion between the government and the judiciary in the Eastern Region, specifically the High Court and National Security authorities.

“We found it very strange that the minister justified the actions of the National Intelligence Bureau,” Mr. Afenyo-Markin said.

“Clearly, there is collusion between the government and the High Court of Koforidua to use their own set of laws in our country,” the Minority Leader said.

The incident in question involves an attempt by state security officials to arrest MP Ernest Kumi based on a court order.

However, Mr. Afenyo-Markin noted that the Supreme Court had already intervened, freezing the enforcement of that order, which should have rendered any action by the National Intelligence Bureau or other state security forces unlawful.

“What we have here is a situation where the Supreme Court had already frozen the enforcement of that order,” Mr. Afenyo-Markin continued.

“For a week after that ruling, state security operatives were harassing the Member of Parliament in his constituency. If not for the intervention of his constituents, the situation could have escalated. They even threatened the MP by pulling weapons on him,” the Minority Leader intimated.

Mr. Afenyo-Markin also criticised the Minister of Interior’s defence of the actions, which suggested that once a state security official is aware of a court order, it is within their rights to enforce it, even in defiance of a ruling from the Supreme Court.

“With the greatest respect, this is not how our laws work,” Afenyo-Markin said.

“When there is a court order, it is for the registrar to assign a bailiff for enforcement. The actions of the NIB were completely unjustifiable and illegal,” he added.

The Minority Leader announced that the opposition would pursue further accountability for these events.

“A question will be filed today for the Attorney General to explain the circumstances surrounding the judiciary’s actions in the Eastern Region and their collusion with the National Security Coordinator and NIB,” Mr. Afenyo-Markin added.

“We are not going to rest on this matter. The rule of law must be upheld at all costs,” he indicated.

By Ernest Kofi Adu, Parliament House