MoH Is Broke, Bans Staff From Using Elevators

Dr.Patrick Kumah Aboagye

The Ministry of Health has warned its, staff from using the elevators in the Ministry facility due to the current economic challenges.

According to the Director of General Administration at the Ministry, Frank Raji, in a memorandum which was copied to the Minister, Deputy, and the Acting Chief Director indicated that it has become necessary to regulate the lift system.

The Memo sighted by DGN Online said, “As you are aware, the country is going through some Economic Restructuring. This situation has impacted on Government’s financial releases to all Public Sector Institutions”.

“Management has also noticed the huge amount of funds expended on maintaining the Ministry’s facilities including the elevators,” the statement said.

It continued that “This situation is impacting negatively on the finances of the Ministry and has therefore become necessary for Management to regulate the use of the elevator by introducing the following; No use of the elevator from the 1st to the 3rd floor, No lift days on Tuesdays and Thursdays”.

“Consequently, Management and all staff members are encouraged to support this initiative by complying with the directive counting on your usual cooperation” the statement added.

BY Daniel Bampoe