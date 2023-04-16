We’ll Come After Your Assets – NDC Chairman Warns NPP

Mark Oliver Kevor

The Eastern Regional Chairman of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) Mark Oliver Kevor says they know locations of the properties of the members of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) who threatening violence in the 2024 elections.

He sounded the warning to them that their investments stand to suffer the consequences most if they dare try to hold on to power at all cost.

Mark Oliver Kevor said over the weekend when addressing NDC delegates from Mpreaso and Abetifi constituencies respectively during the campaign tour of former President John Mahama’s visit to the Region.

In his speech to welcome Mr. Mahama to address the delegates, he emphatically stated that “We know the locations of properties of those threatening never to hand over power. They know that when there is electoral violence their properties will be affected. So their threats are empty. They don’t mean it, the NPP is afraid of John Dramani Mahama”.

Dr. Mark Oliver Kevor’s comments appear to be a subtle response to the recent controversial statement made by Bryan Acheampong, Minister of Food and Agriculture that the NPP will never hand over power to NDC through bullying, and that they will demonstrate that they have the men to clash with the NDC if they attempt to confuse.

The opposition chairman assured the branch and constituency executives not to be intimidated that, the party will support them to secure maximum votes for the NDC in 2024.

He further charged members of the party “not to be deceived by what they (NPP) are saying that if we bring a new presidential candidate they will vote for NDC. We don’t know any other person apart from John Mahama”.

Mr Mahama in his address said he was saddened that the Akufo-Addo-led government has abandoned the world-class hospital project he initiated at Abetifi before leaving office in January 2017.

John Mahama assured that the next NDC government will ensure all abandoned projects are completed before any new project begins.

BY Daniel Bampoe