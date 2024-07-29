Mohammed Kudus Shows Love To Baby

Mohammed Kudus with the baby

Ghanaian football star, Mohammed Kudus, has warmed hearts after a heartwarming interaction with a young fan in the United States.

While in Florida for West Ham United’s pre-season tour, Kudus encountered a fan who presented their baby for a blessing.

The touching moment has gone viral on social media, drawing comparisons to Lionel Messi’s similar interaction with Lamine Yamal.

As Kudus prepares for the upcoming Premier League season under new manager Julen Lopetegui, the midfielder expressed optimism about building on his impressive debut campaign.

He believes the new manager’s attacking style will suit his abilities and enable him to further showcase his talent.

Kudus was outstanding for the Hammers last season, ending the season as Europe’s best dribbler. He also scored 14 goals.