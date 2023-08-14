Mohammed Polo Eulogises Vincent Louis

Mohammed Polo

Dribbling ‘Magician’, Mohammed Polo, has spoken highly of former Hearts of Oak departed great Mr. Vincent K. Louis.

Nicknamed ‘Cornerkick Specialist’, the former Phobian passed on to eternity on July 4, at his Nii Boi residence, and scheduled to be buried this weekend.

And describing the deceased, Polo tagged him as a perfect gentleman and a man of integrity.

To Polo, also known as the Dribbling Professor in football circles, he (Louis) demonstrated high level of integrity the many times they met, although they played in different generations.

He said, “Indeed, he was the definition of integrity. He has been consistent at Accra Hearts of Oak Old Players Association (AHOPA) meetings, and he commanded great respect at our meetings.

“He was the quiet type but he occasionally offered pieces of advice to some of us. I was with him during Anas’ funeral, and he advised me to speed up with any project l am embarking on, little did l know that he was the next to leave us.

“He was our senior, but he related to us as though we were playing mates, he was indeed a man of integrity, may Allah keep his soul well.”

Meanwhile, the body would be received by the leadership (Clergy) of Holy Spirit Cathedral in Accra on Friday, August 18, 2023, which would be followed by a filing past of the body.

A burial Mass would follow later on the same day as well as a private burial.

A thanksgiving service would be held on Sunday, August 20.

The building contractor died at age 87 and left behind six children and eleven grandchildren.

From The Sports Desk