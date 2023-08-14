‘Kudus Going Nowhere’

Mohammed Kudus

Ajax manager, Maurice Steijn, has refuted claims about Mohammed Kudus’ possible departure due to multiple interests from several clubs for the player.

Following his outstanding form in the Eredivisie as well as the World Cup last season, Kudus is wanted by top European clubs, with Brighton and Hove Albion believed to be leading the raise.

However, no concrete deal has been struck between the player and any of his suitors as he began the season with Ajax on Saturday.

Kudus was on the scoresheet for Ajax in their first game of the season as they beat Heracles 4-1, indicating his commitment to the club.

Speaking after the game, Stejn emphasised that there was nothing evident to prove that the Black Stars player was on his way out of the club. According to him, Kudus is part of the Ajax team for this season and is fully focused on helping them attain their goals.

“I have read a lot of reports about Kudus this week but there is literally nothing right now that points to him leaving,” Steijn said after Kudus scored in the season opener.

“I spoke to him this week and he is fully focused on Ajax. He is a jewel for Ajax.”

Meanwhile, a few months ago, Dutch media reported that the former FC Nordsjaelland player had rejected a contract extension from Ajax and indicated his desire to get a new club.

Kudus has already entered the last two years of his contract, which runs until the summer of 2025.

