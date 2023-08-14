Arteta Explains Partey Right- Back Role

Thomas Partey

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta says playing Thomas Partey in defence paid off.

To him, Partey’s presence at the rear to a large extent worked as the Gunners defeated Nottingham Forest in their opening game of the season on Saturday.

The midfielder demonstrated brilliance at the right-back to the administration of the Gunners’ technical team.

The Spaniard trainer pointed out that Partey brings fluidity to the team, and the game against Nottingham needed someone different for the midfield position.

He said after the game, “We expected a game that actually happened and we needed somebody else there in midfield to do what we have to do the best, and have more fluidity and occupy certain spaces in relation to how they were defending. I think it worked really well.”

English-Ghanaian forward Eddie Nketiah and Bukayo Saka first half strikes helped the Gunners to secure an opening day victory.

It was rumoured that Partey was on his way out of Emirates following the arrival of Declan Rice, but his new role suggests Arteta has a plan for the Ghana deputy captain.

By Kofi Owusu Aduonum