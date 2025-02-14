Momo Vendor Shot Dead Over GHS10k

KILLED! Patricia Nimako

A FEMALE mobile money vendor has been cruelly shot dead in broad daylight by an unknown assailant, who made away with her GHS10,000 at Krofrom, a suburb of Kumasi, the Ashanti Regional capital.

The deceased, who has been identified as Patricia Nimako, aged 27, was shot at close range by her fiendish killer, whilst she was about entering her kiosk after withdrawing the GHS10,000 from bank at 3pm on Thursday.

After shooting Patricia twice in the stomach, the unidentified killer then jumped on a waiting black motorbike with his accomplice, and they sped off from the area at top speed.

Patricia, who was bleeding profusely after the shooting incident, was rushed by eyewitnesses to a nearby medical facility to help save her life, but medical personnel declared her dead on arrival.

So far, two different reports have emerged, with regards to

what may have triggered the shooting incident in the full glare of the public. The police have also started their investigations to arrest the culprits.

*First Report*

According to the first report, two young males, who were on a black motorbike, were seen parked close to where Patricia operates her Momo business at Krofrom, which is a densely-populated community.

At that time Patricia was said to have withdrawn GHS10,000 from the bank. As the mobile money vendor was about opening her kiosk, one of the robbers, who was wielding a short gun, quickly pounced on her.

The report also has it that Patricia initially refused to hand over the GHS10,000, which was in a brown envelope, to the robber, after he had demanded for it. This infuriated the trigger-happy hoodlum to shoot her twice.

*Second Report*

The second report also has it that the two assailants, who were on a motorbike, visited Patricia’s kiosk and they intentionally feigned interest in withdrawing huge amount of money from the Momo vendor around 3pm.

Since the money they wanted to withdraw was huge, Patricia then decided to go and withdraw money from a bank at Krofrom and on her return, they shot her twice in her stomach and took off with the GHS 10,000.

Meanwhile, at the time this report was being filed no arrest had been made by the security forces in the city in connection with the gruesome killing of the momo vendor.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah

Kumasi