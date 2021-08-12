Mona Hints Of Another Collaboration With Shatta Wale

Mona Faiz Montrage popularly known as Hajia4real is not only enjoying her new found chemistry with controversial dancehall act, Shatta Wale but also loving their working relationship.

Recall that less than a month ago she released her first single with Shatta wale titled “Baby.”

The song was a follow up to her “God’s Child” single that was released in May 2021. It was also her fourth successful single since her music career kicked off.

The socialite cum musician on Wednesday dropped hints of her working with the self-acclaimed dancehall king again.

“Another Masterpiece in the gallery of the creative Genius

Behold “The king” @shattawalenima The Queen and “The Prince” @rexghana #Baby #1millionviews,” she wrote on Instagram.

Mona is a well known socialite, influencer and actress.

She recently announced her journey into music and she has since proven those who doubted her survival in Ghana’s music industry wrong as she keeps releasing.

By Francis Addo