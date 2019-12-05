Moneygram, Zeepay Surprise Customers

Benjamin Ashitey (in cap) receives his pre-Christmas surprise package

ZEEPAY, A financial technology firm, in collaboration with MoneyGram, a global remittance company, is throwing surprises at its customers this Yuletide.

One of such lucky customers was Benjamin Ashitey, who was visited by a team of Zeepay staff at his home in Teshie to celebrate him for receiving his remittances from abroad, via MoneyGram, directly onto his mobile money wallet.

The direct to mobile money service powered by Zeepay, launched in October 2018, allows customers to receive their MoneyGram remittances from abroad directly into their mobile money wallet, and gaining popularity as it is presenting a convenient and comforting way for customers to receive remittances from the 200 countries MoneyGram operates.

Mr. Ashitey was contacted by Zeepay on his recent remittance of GHS500 which had been doubled by the MD, now leaves him presently withGHS1000 in his mobile money wallet.

Mr Ashitey also explained how beneficial and comforting using MoneyGram direct to his mobile money wallet has been to his life; from paying his siblings fees on time and making his life easy speaks to the core objective for the introduction of the service to its customers.

Andrew Takyi Appiah MD of Zeepay admits, “an inclusive partnership with what we have with MoneyGram has afforded us a wider scope to be innovative and progressive in our solutions, and service delivery. This season of love, we continue to spread love and multiply’’.

MoneyGram regional head, Patrick Appiah, encouraged customers to double their chances of winning prizes in addition to receiving their remittances abroad conveniently into their mobile money wallet.

“Empowering our customers with the right tools and service couldn’t have been any better with MoneyGram, with a step always ahead of our competitors and ensuring our customers’ satisfaction is fundamentally priority.

“MoneyGram continues to reward and double your transactions now till the end of 2019, get involved and better your chances of winning more.”