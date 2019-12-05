NDC Delegation Storms Okyehene’s Palace Over Kwame Zu’s Comment

A high-powered delegation from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) has arrived in Kyebi in the Eastern Region to apologise to the Okyenhene, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin and the Akyem AbuakwaTraditional Council on behalf of its Ashanti Regional Secretary.

During a demonstration by the Coalition for National Sovereignty in Kumasi, Kwame Zu alleged that if it had not been the intervention of former President John Mahama, the people of Kyebi and the Okyenhene would still be “drinking water with animals.”

The statement, widely condemned, led to a huge demonstration by the chiefs and people of Akyem Abuakwa.

The Ashanti Regional branch of the NDC consequently issued a written apology but it was rejected by the Okyeman Council.

The party was subsequently asked to perform ritual pacification to appease the Okyenhene or risk being banned from all official functions organised under the auspices of the Ofori Panin Stool.

But reporting from the Okyehene’s place, Joy News’ regional Correspondent Maxwell Kudakor said the six-member delegation led by the party’s National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu Ampofo, has been warmly received by the traditional council for a closed-door meeting.

Among the delegation are NDC bigwigs like Ambassador Victor Smith, Madam Berty Mould.

