Monique Agbedekpui Crowned Miss Ghana 2020

Monique being decorated with Miss Ghana sash

Monique Mawulawe Agbedekpui, a 23-year-old graduate of Blue Crest College, has been crowned Miss Ghana 2020.

She beat several other contestants to emerge winner at the Miss Ghana 2020 pageant organised by Exclusive Events Ghana on Friday at the National Theatre in Accra.

According to Ms. Agbedekpui, she chose to be part of the Miss Ghana brand because it has shaped a lot of women to become women of substance.

She will volunteer at the Exclusive Events Ghana/Miss Ghana Foundation as well as enjoy a one-year platinum gym membership at Pippa’s Health Centre and other souvenirs from sponsors.

Behind the one-time Exopa model is 18-year-old Issabella Eyram Agbo, who is a first year student of University of Ghana Business School, Legon, studying BSc in Administration with Marketing option. She was adjudged the first runner-up, while Annlisa Anangfio, a 22-year-old graduate in Human Nutrition, Food Science with Biochemistry from University of Ghana, Legon, was the second runner-up.

The judging panel, which included Okyeame Kwame and TV/radio hostess Akumaa Mama Zimbi, advised the newly crowned queens not to be swayed by social media, rather they should serve with passion and be patriotic.

“Words cannot express our gratitude to our most cherished sponsors for demonstrating the true essence of strategic partnerships; standing by us in a globally challenging time as this. May God continue to keep your business soaring, now more than ever,” the Miss Ghana Organisation also said in a statement.

“Our amazing panel of judges helped us achieve our most important goal of finding young women who are really passionate about what the Miss Ghana brand symbolizes.”

Friday’s event was described as spectacular amid electrifying performances from Okyeame Kwame, The Tulips, Mijay, I-Kofi, Arabella and Shugalord.

Miss Ghana 2020 was supported by Tang Palace Hotel, Silver Queen Cosmetics, makers of Notescosmetics, Bel Aqua, Bel Beverages, Akosombo Textiles, Quality Medical Care Clinic, Pippa’s Health Centre, Poised Etiquette Consultancy, Amazing U, Events by Thea, Stevefloral, De Essence, The Underbridge Event Centre, Buck Press, Eye360 Security, Mastermind with Grace Krobo- Edusei, Capitol Cafe & Restaurant, Snax, Cookers Delight, Gold Coast Restaurant & Cocktailbar , Rluri, Jramdo, Namax Kloding , Bellray, Bri Wiredua, Nicoline GH, Katie O, Aya Kloding, Hinlone Chinese Restaurant and Woveit.

By Francis Addo