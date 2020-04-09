More Donations For Covid-19 Fight

More organisations continue to donate to the Covid-19 Fund established by the President to manage donations as the government continues to fight the Coronavirus pandemic.

The organizations that contributed to the Fund today included the Indian Community in Ghana, ‘We 2’ Seafood Company Limited and the National Lotteries Authority (NLA).

Others who came to donate are Ghana National Chamber of Commerce, Deeper Life Church, National Investment Bank, Prefos Ghana Ltd, Majority Caucus in Parliament, Ghana Reinsurance Company Limited, Salvation Army Church, Amposah Effah Pharmaceuticals Limited, Multivet Ghana Ltd, Commercial Quarry Operators Association of Ghana as well as Asogli and Africa World Airlines.

At a short presentation ceremony at the Jubilee House, the Indian High Commissioner to Ghana, Sugandh Rajaram as well as the President of the Indian Community, Rajesh Thakker donated an amount of GHC375,000.

‘We 2’ Seafood through its Deputy Managing Director, Evans Adubofour and Executive Manager, Leticia Adubofour gave an amount of GHC300,000.

The Director-General of the National Lotteries Authorities (NLA), Kofi Osei Ameyaw on behalf of the organisation presented an amount of GHC200,000.

Then came the Deeper Life Church with an amount of GHC200, 000 presented by its National Administrator, Pastor Douglas Ocran while National Investment Bank (NIB) through its MD, Samuel Sarpong and his Deputy, Tweneboa Kodua Fokuo presented GHC185,000 and People Protective Equipment (PPEs) worth GHC100, 000.

Prefos Ghana Limited through its Counsel, Tweneboah Koduah donated GHC150,000 and subsequent donors included GHC100,000 from the National Chamber of Commerce through National President, Nana Dr. Appiagyei Dankawoso, Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei Mensah Bonsu, of an amount of GHC100,000 on behalf of the Majority Caucus in Parliament.

Ghana Reinsurance Company Limited could not stay out of the donation, with its MD, George Mensah, showing face with an donation of GHC100,000 as well as the Salvation Army Church whose Territory Commander, Colonel Dr. Samuel Amponsah presented an amount of GHC70,000.00.

Accra Branch Manager of Amposah Effah Pharmaceuticals Limited, Daniel Anyetei Nai presented an amount of GHC50,000 on behalf of the company while Human Resource and Public Relations Manager of Multivet Ghana Limited, dealers in veterinary pharmaceuticals for livestock, pets equipment, Diana Akufo presented GHC25,000.

The General Secretary of Commercial Quarry Operators Association of Ghana, George Adu Korsah presented an amount of GHC10,000 while Asogli and Africa World Airlines also honoured their pledge with presentation of a cheque of $100,000.

By Charles Takyi-Boadu, Presidential Correspondent