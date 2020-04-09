Sir John Shows Love To Health Workers

LAWYER KWADWO Owusu Afriyie aka ‘Sir John’, CEO of Forestry Commission, has called for massive support for frontline health workers in the country.

According to him, health workers are working hard to save lives of people infected with the Covid-19 virus so they must be supported.

Sir John made the remarks when Vincent Assafuah, Director of Communications at the Ministry of Education, made a presentation to some health institutions on his behalf.

The hospitals are St. Joseph Hospital in Ebora, Sakora Wonoo Health Center, Asonomaso Government Hospital, SDA Government Hospital and Kwadaso Government Hospital.

The others are the Methodist Hospital, Ankaase, Mamponteng Polytechnic, Old Tafo Government Hospital, Wesley Methodist Clinic Old Tafo and other health institutions.

The items presented included Veronica Buckets; gallons of hand sanitizers and liquid soaps and they are intended to help protect the frontline health workers against the Coronavirus.

Mr. Assafuah, who is also an aspiring NPP parliamentary candidate for Tafo-Pankrono, said Sir John is touched by the hard work and dedication of the frontline health workers.

He said the Forestry Commission boss believes that presenting the protective items to the health workers would go a long way to motivate them to sustain their good works.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi