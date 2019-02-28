More NDC Gurus Captured On Damning Leaked Tape

Haruna Iddrisu

IT APPEARS the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) has more damage control to do in the coming days to repair its tainted reputation over the explosive leaked tape recording purported to be for its National Chairman, Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo.

The initial pieces of the two-hour long recording contained only what is alleged to be the voice of Mr. Ofosu-Ampofo, a Pentecost elder.

In the audio recording which emerged on Tuesday, February 26, 2019, he was heard calling on members of his party to assassinate political opponents of the NDC and carry out kidnappings apparently to create the impression that Ghana is not safe.

But DGN Online understands the remaining pieces of the damning audio recording capture gurus of the NDC notably Minority Leader, Haruna Iddrisu; NDC’s Deputy General Secretary, Barbara Asamoah; former Ghanaian High Commissioner to India, Sam Pee Yalley; former Minister of State in-charge of Private Sector, Rashid Pepuo, and even the Communications Director of NDC, Sammy Gyamfi.

Interestingly, Mr. Gyamfi has been mounting spirited defence for his party and accusing the ruling NPP of bugging in the NDC offices and planting secret tape recorders.

Government has since denied the claims, describing the actions of the NDC “unpatriotic.”

DGN Online has gathered that in the remaining leaked tapes, the voices of Mr. Iddrisu and the rest of the NDC executives could be heard at a meeting following the Ayawaso West Wuogo Constituency by-election, planning to give monies to some individuals and groups to carry out hatchet jobs for the party.

BY Melvin Tarlue