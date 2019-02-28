Nana Addo Appoints Ministers For New Regions

President Nana Akufo-Addo

PRESIDENT Akufo-Addo has appointed ministers and deputy ministers for the six newly created regions.

The president has also made ministerial changes to four other existing regions, with immediate effect.

The announcement was made in a press statement issued from the Presidency made available to DGN.

According to the statement, the Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Sunyani Municipality, Evelyn Ama Kumi-Richardson, is the Minister-designate for Bono Region whilst the Member of Parliament for Jaman North Constituency, has been appointed the Deputy Minister-Designate for Bono East.

The MP for Atebubu/Amantin Constituency, Kofi Amoakohene is the Minister-designate for Bono East Region, with MP for Techiman North Constituency, Martin Oti Gyarko, nominated as Deputy Minister for Bono East Region.

The Member of Parliament for Asunafo North Constituency and former Minister for Brong-Ahafo Region, Evans Opoku Bobie, according to the statement, is now Minister for Ahafo Region, with Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere, MP for Tano South Constituency, chosen as Deputy Minister-designate for Ahafo Region.

It indicated that Member of Parliament for Salaga South, Salifu Adam Braimah, is the Minister-designate for Savannah Region and that Samuel Yeyu Tika, former parliamentary candidate for Mankarigu Daboya Constituency, is the Deputy minister-designate for the Savannah Region.

For the North-East Region, the statement indicated that Member of Parliament for Bunkpurugu Constituency and former Deputy Minister for Northern Region is the Minister-designate for North East, with Tahiru Tia Ahmed, an educationist from Gambaga, appointed the Deputy Minister-designate for North East Region.

The statement signed by Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin says John Benam, former Member of Parliament for Zabzugu Constituency, is the Deputy Minister-designate for Northern Region and Salifu Saeed remains the Minister for the Northern Region.

According to the statement, Kingsley Aboagye Gyedu, Member of Parliament for Bibiani/Anhwiaso/Bekwai Constituency and former Deputy Minister for Health is the Minister-designate for Western North Region, with Member of Parliament for Sefwi-Akontombra Constituency, Alex Tetteh, appointed as Deputy Minister-designate for Western North Region.

The Member of Parliament for Takoradi Constituency and former Deputy Minister of Aviation, Kwabena Darko-Mensah is now Minister-designate for Western Region, and Eugene Gifty Kusi remains Deputy Minister for the Western Region.

It says Johnson Avuletey is the Deputy Minister-designate for Volta Region and Dr. Archibald Letsa remains the substantive Minister for Volta Region.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Ambassador to Togo, Kwasi Owusu Yeboah has been nominated as the Minister-designate for Oti Region, with the former Deputy Minister for Volta Region now the deputy minister for Oti Region.

It said, “The President is hopeful that Parliament will expedite the vetting of the regional ministers-designate and regional deputy ministers-designate to enable them assume their respective offices promptly in order to begin and accelerate the establishment of the new regions.”

BY Melvin Tarlue