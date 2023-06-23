More STEM Centres Nearing Completion – Adutwum

Dr Yaw Osei Adutwum and Kojo Oppong Nkrumah

Minister for Education, Dr. Yaw Osei-Adutwum, has expressed his firm belief that Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics (STEM) education will position Ghana at the forefront of countries that leverage new technologies to address societal challenges, improve living standards and create opportunities for economic growth and prosperity.

Speaking at the maiden STEM Road Show held at the Accra High School on Thursday, June 22, 2023, Dr. Adutwum emphasised the importance of equipping Ghanaian students with the essential skills for the fourth industrial revolution.

“The world went through the first industrial revolution, and then we went through the second industrial revolution and then to the third industrial revolution, which is the era of computer science, and now we are at the fourth industrial revolution where there is a merger of biological and the electrical where things are changing.

“It is estimated that in some ten years, robots would take over about 30 per cent of jobs. Artificial Intelligence (AI) is changing a lot of things. The question still remains, how do we prepare our youth to meet this ever-changing landscape?” he quizzed.

Under the theme “Imagine, Explore, Create: Unleashing the Power of STEM,” the STEM Road Show aimed to promote Science, Technology, Engineering, and Mathematics (STEM) education among Ghanaian students.

Driven by the Ministry of Education in collaboration with the Ministry of Information, the event provided an immersive and interactive learning experience for participants.

During his address, Dr. Adutwum spoke passionately about the potential of STEM education to empower Ghana’s youth and drive socio-economic progress. He stressed the significance of adapting the STEM education system to meet the demands of a rapidly changing world, emphasising the need for a paradigm shift, stating, “we must nurture the innate curiosity and critical thinking abilities of our students. STEM education encourages creativity, problem-solving, and collaboration, which are essential skills for the future.”

Through the maiden Road Show, students had the opportunity to explore cutting-edge technologies, conduct scientific experiments, and engage in hands-on activities that showcased the practical applications of STEM disciplines.

The maiden STEM Road Show served as a testament to Ghana’s commitment to empowering students and preparing them for a future marked by technological advancements. The event not only sparked a passion for science and technology but also underscored the potential of STEM education to shape the nation’s socio-economic landscape.

Also present at the event were the Minister for Information, Kojo Oppong Nkrumah, the Head Teacher of Accra High School, Evelyn Sagbli Nabia, and other dignitaries.

On his part, Mr. Oppong Nkrumah emphasised the government’s commitment to bridging the gap in STEM education and empowering Ghanaian students. He said the government of President Akufo-Addo is bent on investing in STEM education as a means of investing in the nation’s future.

Ms. Evelyn Sagbli Nabia highlighted the impact of the STEM education on her students, stating it has opened doors for them to explore new possibilities.

She encouraged the students to take advantage of the investment being done, and inspired them to consider careers in STEM fields that they may not have previously considered.

By Samuel Boadi