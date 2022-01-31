More Support For Explosion Victims

The De Colours Foundation delegation making the presentation at the site

An NGO, De Colours Foundation, has joined the growing list of donors to the victims of the recent Apiate disaster near Bogoso in the Western Region.

The NGO presented an assortment of items to the victims and encouraged the survivors to have hope that God will heal their wounds and see them through the trauma they suffered.

The executives of the NGO also interacted with the community chief, Nana Atta Kojo Bremibi II and elders.

Nana Atta Kojo II while expressing gratitude to the NGO for their gesture, announced that entities like UNESCO, the Swiss Red Cross and many others have supported the victims with various items.

The delegation from De Colours was taken round the scene of the disaster by a team of police officers and the local assemblyman.

Leading the delegation was De Colours Foundation Coordinator Awa Nnamdi Sunday who encouraged others to stretch a hand of support to the survivors of the tragedy.

The Zonal Deputy Director of NADMO, who is in charge of documentation at the site, expressed gratitude to the NGO for their gesture.