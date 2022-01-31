Otito Denies Navrongo Posters

The Executive Director of the Ghana Libya Arab Holding Company Limited (GLAHCO), Sheikh Abdallah Otito Achuliwor, has stated that he knows nothing about posters in circulation declaring his intention to contest the Navrongo Central constituency parliamentary primaries.

According to him, he is yet to declare his intentions, adding he has not instructed anyone to circulate or paste the posters to project him and does not know the faceless individuals behind the act.

Parts of the Navrongo township and social media platform were recently awash with his posters.

The posters, which have been mounted at prominent locations in the constituency present Sheikh Otito, an NPP member as the ultimate candidate to front the party’s bid to take back the parliamentary seat from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) in the 2024 elections.

The posters urged sympathisers of the NPP to unite unconditionally for the recapture of the seat by settling on Sheikh Otito.

In a statement, Sheikh Otito, who is a member of NPP’s Upper East Region Council of Patrons, said, “I have neither engaged nor have I been engaged by anybody or group on the 2024 parliamentary primaries of our party and so, I do not know about the activities of the said persons or group.”

“Without any doubt, this is the work of detractors who do not wish well for the NPP particularly in Navrongo Central.”

He added, “No persons or group of persons who have the welfare of our dear NPP at heart will impugn the provisions of our time-tested constitution and flout the guidelines so issued.”

Sheikh Otito, therefore, urged the public and members of the elephant fraternity to throw the posters being circulated to the dogs. He said that his focus at the moment was to help find a final resting place for his late brother and great patriot Joseph Kofi Adda, the former Minister for Aviation.

He noted that Joseph Kofi Adda contributed immensely to the development of Ghana, Kassena-Nankana, and the New Patriotic Party, and the least he will do would be to desecrate his memory and legacies through such posters at this time.

By Daniel Bampoe