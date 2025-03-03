More Trouble For Sheep Thief

THE WOES of a suspected sheep thief have been deepened as he has been apprehended in possession of a stolen white sheep and an unlicensed pistol.

Suspect Bashiru Mohammed, alias ‘Can Do’, police announced, stole the sheep from one Oppong Samuel, aged 23, in Otaakrom near Nyinahin in the Ashanti region.

The theft, according to a Nyinahin District police report, happened at 3:30am on February 28, 2025. The owner of the animal, valued at GHS 2,500, ’however, suspected Bashiru as the thief.

True to his suspicion, Oppong led the youth of Otaakrom to Bashiru, who was said to have the stolen sheep and a short gun. They then handed him over to the police.

“On 28/02/2025 at about 9:40 am, Oppong Samuel aged 23 from Otaakrom accompanied by the Unit Committee Chairman, Baba Haruna, reported that on the same day at about 3:30 am, someone stole his ram value GHS2,500 and that he suspected Bashiru Mohammed, alias “Can Do”.

“On 01/03/2025 at about 11:40pm some youth from Otaakrom together with the complainant arrested and brought to the station suspect Bashiru Mohammed alias “Can Do” together with the exhibit, one big white ram, a screwdriver and a foreign pistol”.

The report further said the police searched the store and the room of Bashiru’s fiancée, one Ophelia “and three AAA empty cartridges were found in the suspect’s store and one live AAA cartridge was found in the room of his fiancée Ophelia which the suspect claimed ownership”.

The police statement, which has been seen by the paper, also indicated that the suspect would be processed for court soon.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah, Kumasi