WAEC Releases 2024 Withheld WASSCE Results

The West African Examinations Council (WAEC) has officially released all withheld results for the 2024 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE).

This order follows a legal engagement and increasing pressure from the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS), which had threatened nationwide protests if the results remained covert.

The court’s ruling compelled WAEC to abide by the release date ensuring that all affected candidates received their results.

WAEC had previously withheld over 10,000 WASSCE candidates results due to suspected examination malpractices however, the council had assured the public that results would be made available by February 28, 2025.

In an interview, the Head of Public Affairs for WAEC, John Kapi, explained that the results have been released, including those previously entangled in legal proceedings.

He said, “As we promised, we kept to our word. By the close of 28th February, we had uploaded all the results of candidates whose results had been withheld.

The court had ordered us to release those results, and we have duly complied. So as far as those examinations are concerned, there are no outstanding results”.

He noted that the published results accurately reflect the performance of candidates in the examination.

He again noted that while the results had been released on Friday, the council anticipates that candidates would begin reaching out this week with queries or complaints.

Mr. Kapi reassured the candidates that the Council is committed to upholding transparency and fairness.

