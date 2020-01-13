More Young People Go Into Rice Farming

Some young ri ce farmers at work

THE INTEGRATED Rice Farmers Association (IRFA) at Lakpo in the South Tongu District of the Volta Region says more young people are venturing into local rice farming following the “booming sales” during the Yuletide (Christmas season).

Following this, various rice farmers associations in the district have started registering young people to undergo guidance and training for the next rice farming season, which starts in April 2020.

Bright Prince Amexoxo, Chairman of IRFA, who disclosed this to journalists, said the association had already registered quite a number of young persons with 20 more undergoing training to get registered into IRFA.

He said all the 38 members of IRFA sold virtually all the rice they harvested, but could not still meet market demand, adding “so we are happy our young ones are showing interest now.”

He stated that members of the association were working hard to raise their production levels and the quality of the local rice to meet market demand. “With the interest of the youth in rice farming, it would be difficult for local rice to run out of the market,” he pointed out.

Mr. Amexoxo appealed to chiefs and land owners to make land readily available to the youth who are eager to go into rice farming. Besides, he appealed to government to continue to make rice farming lucrative for the youth.

The farmers called for the government to support them with harvesting machines and pieces of irrigation equipment.

GNA