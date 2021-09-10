More Youths Apply For Jobs In Accra

Some of the job seekers outside the AICC

OVER A thousand Ghanaian youth yesterday queued at the Accra International Conference Centre to apply for jobs from employers at the first-ever Youth Employment Agency (YEA) Job Fair.

The primary objective of the Job Fair, which ends today, is to provide opportunities for job seekers to go through live interview sessions to be employed by the participating companies from the private sector.

Over 120 companies and business owners are participating in the fair exceeding the initial minimum figure of 50 companies billed to participate in the fair.

According to the YEA, “This development is a clear indication of a positive response especially by the private sector to help to push the One Million Jobs Agenda of His Excellency the President and to support the Youth Employment Agency to address the unemployment menace confronting the youth of Ghana.”

The 2-day event is on the theme “Bridging the Job Gap in Partnership with the Private Sector.”

The YEA added that it plans to replicate the fair in the other regions to draw the job centre closer to prospective job seekers across the country. The regional fair is slated to commence from the Volta regional capital, Ho, on the 23rd September 2021 followed.

It has also assured job seekers that those who may not b e employed immediately during the fair will be listed for employment when opportunity strikes in the not-too-distant future.

Job seekers are being exposed to free training that will help them prepare appropriately their curriculum vitae, job interviews and also career advice, among others.

Launched in October 2019, the Youth Jobs Centre, as it was then called, has afforded over 3000 young people an opportunity gain permanent employment in both the public and the private sector in Ghana.