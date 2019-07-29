Moree Harbour Will Be Completed In 18 Months – Nana

President Nana Akufo-Addo

The President of the Republic, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has cut the sod for the construction of a mini-harbour and landing site at Moree in the Abura/Asebu/Kwamankese constituency, in the Central Region, and assured that the project will be completed in 18 months.

The project, which will be executed by China Harbour and Engineering Company, will involve the construction of breakwater, a quay wall, dredging and ancillary facilities not only in Moree, but also in Senya Beraku, Dixcove, Elmina, Moree, Mumford, Winneba, Gomoa Fetteh, Teshie and Keta.

Addressing the gathering at Moree on Friday, 26th July, 2019, on the 2nd day of his 3-day tour of the Central Region, President Akufo-Addo indicated that the sod-cutting ceremony is a realisation of a campaign pledge he made to the people of Moree in the run-up to the 2016 elections.

“I am grateful to God that He has given me the opportunity to fulfill your wish of having a fish landing site. By His grace, it has seen the light of day,” he said.

With China Harbour and Engineering Company executing the project, the President assured that “you have reliable contractors who are going to execute this project. They have informed me that the project will be completed 18 months from now. By November 2020, 70% of the work would have been completed.”

Other ancillary facilities that will complement the fish landing site- cold stores, according to President Akufo-Addo, include ice making plants, water supply and electricity supply, washing facilities and toilets for the fisher folk, net mending sheds, as well as nursery and day care facilities for the women.

“This has been a result of excellent collaboration between the Ministries for Transport, and Fisheries. There are eleven fishing harbours all across the country, and there are at least six of them designated for the Central Region alone. I appeal to you to accommodate the Chinese and make them feel welcome so that the work can progress steadily,” the President added.