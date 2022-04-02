Moshood Abiola Stadium Not Banned – Says NFF

Nigeria Football Federation has denied reports claiming that the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja has been banned by world governing body FIFA.

The stadium in Abuja was desecrated last Tuesday by irate fans after Nigeria failed to qualify for the Qatar 2022 World Cup.

The three-time AFCON winners lost on away goals following a 1-1 draw in their home second leg on Tuesday after the first leg ended goalless in Kumasi last week Friday and so won’t be playing in Qatar later this year.

Fans invaded the pitch and destroyed properties on the ground.

Reports went flying round across some media agencies that the stadium has been banned by the world football governing body.

NFF General Secretary, Mohammed Sanusi said in a statement released on Friday that the news which has trended on social media was a lie and falsified.

“We are alarmed at the influx of incorrect reports, otherwise known as fake news, mostly on social media. There is no truth to the reports that the Moshood Abiola National Stadium, Abuja has been banned for any length of time by FIFA.”

NFF also denied other reports that the Video Assistant Referee equipment installed for the match had been stolen.

Sanusi said the machines have since been returned to the FIFA headquarters in viable conditions.

“There has also been an outlandish report that the Video Assistant Referee equipment that was installed for the match had been stolen.

“Nothing of such happened. The VAR equipment remains intact and has been returned to the FIFA office in Zurich, Switzerland by Sebastian Runge, FIFA’s Head of Technology.”