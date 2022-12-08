Mosquito, 2 Others Chase Ofosu Ampofo

Johnson Asiedu Nketia

TWO MORE candidates have joined the race of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) vying to unseat Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo as National Chairman, as the committee overseeing the contest unveils the full list of candidates.

The elections of the NDC national executives, which have been scheduled for December 17, 2022, have begun gaining momentum, with the party’s former General Secretary, Johnson Asiedu Nketia’s audacious bid to wrest the seat, raising eyebrows it could plunge the party into fresh chaos.

With the balloting of positions completed, the stage has been set for the contest to begin, and the incumbent National Chairman, Ofosu-Ampofo, will battle it out with Asiedu Nketia aka General Mosquito; Samuel Yaw Adusei, former Ashanti Regional Deputy Minister; and former Minister for Employment and Labour Relations, Nii Armah Ashietey.

Vice Chairman

Candidates for the Vice Chairmanship positions are Sherif Abdul-Nasiru, Abanga Yakubu Alhassan, Dr. Sherry Ayittey, Seth Ofori Ohene, Awudu Sofo Azourka, Alhaji Amadu B. Sorogho, Alhaji Habibu Adramani and Evelyn Enyonam Mensah.

General Secretary

For the General Secretary position, the candidates are Elvis Afriyie Ankrah, NDC Director of Election; Fifi Fiavi Kwetey, former Propaganda Secretary, and Peter Boamah Otokunor, Deputy General Secretary.

Deputy General Secretary

Francis Lanme Guribe is battling it out with Catherine Deynu, Barbara Serwaa Asamoah, Gbande Foyo Mustapha, and Kwame Zu, Bradi Paul Opata, and Evans Amoo.

National Organiser

Candidates for the National Organiser are Joshua Hamidu Akamba, Henry Osei Akoto, Mahdi Mohammed Gibrill, Sidii Abubakari, Solomon Yaw Nkansah, Chief Hamilton Biney Nixon, and Joseph Yammin.

Deputy National Organiser

For the Deputy National Organiser, the candidates are Kobby Barlon, Habib Mohammed Tahiru, Elikem Eric Kevin Kwame Kotoko, and Alhaji Yaw Kundow, while Sammy Gyamfi is the sole candidate for the Communication Officer position.

Deputy Communication Officer

Godwin Ako Gunn, Adongo Atule Jacob, Malik Basintale, Kwaku Boahen Anthony, and Mohammed Naziru, while Brogya Genfi and George Opare Addo will slug it out for the Youth Organiser position.

Osman Abdulai Ayariga, Ruth Dela Seddoh, Bright Nudokpo Honu, Sulemana Abdul Karim, Mohammed Abubakari Sadiq Gombilla, Kabiru Ahmed, Eric Dadson, Pendilock Owusu Asare, Obed Opintan, and Jude Sekley are vying for the Deputy Youth Organiser post.

Women Organiser

Margaret Ansei and Dr. Hanna Louisa Bisiw will battle for the Women’s Organiser, and the Deputy Women Organiser position will be fought by Abigail Akwabea Elorm Mensah, Felicia Dzifa Tegah, Jessie Adams, and Hajia Alijata Sulemana.

Zongo Caucus Coordinator

Abass Zulkarnain Kambari, Alhaji Babanlamie Abu Sadat, Mamah Mohammed Cole Younger, Abdul-Aziz Mohammed, and Yakubu Mahmud Mudi will fight for the Zongo Caucus Coordinator position.

NEC Members

Candidates for the NDC National Executive Committee are Ephraim Nii Tan Sackey, Perez Fernandez Armah Laryea, Issahaku Issah Adel, Rev. Irene Sena Agbleke, Abdullah Farrakhan Ishaq, Malik Adama, Victoria Kuma-Mintah, Emmanuel Ewoenam Yao Adzome-Dzokanda, Cecilia N. Asaga, and Ebenezer Effah Hackman.

The rest are Najawa Alhaji Issah, Stephen Ladzedo, Anita Annan, Ransford Chatman Vanni-Amoah, Thomas Ayisi Kumah, Wonder Victor Kutor, Mohammed Mamudu, Araba Tagoe, and Famous Kwesi Kuadugah.

