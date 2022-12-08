Danito AP Joins The Race

Talented Ghanaian artiste Daniel Apraku, also known as Danito AP, who is not new on the Ghanaian music scene, appears determined to make it to the top with a good strategy to market and promote his songs.

As one of Ghana’s latest afrobeats sensations, Danito AP had a passion for music way back when he was a teenager.

The afrobeats artiste is credited with a number of singles such as ‘Money On My Mind’ and his latest single ‘Big Vibes’.

Danito AP is looking forward to breaking into the Ghanaian music scene with his ‘Big Vibes’ single followed by other hit singles in the coming months.

With his unique singing style, he is expected to cause a lot of stir in the Ghanaian music scene very soon.

Since his entry into Ghana’s music industry, the talented artiste, who is also a research and marketing officer, has won the hearts of a lot of music lovers, especially in Accra.

The artiste, whose music is influenced by musicians such as Daddy Lumba, Ofori Amponsah, Sarkodie, Bisa Kdei, Bob Marley, Wizkid among others, confirmed reports that he has plans of working with some of the known faces in the industry, but wanted to keep the names under wraps for now.

His songs are currently on all music platforms such as Apple Music, Spotify, Boomplay, Audiomack and YouTube etc. To get in contact with Danito AP and his team email him at danito.music1@gmail.com, Instagram, TikTok and Twitter @danito.otinad.

By George Clifford Owusu