Most Women Now Marrying For Money, To Make Men’s Lives Miserable -Actor, Emeka Ike

Nollywood actor, Emeka Ike, has accused most women of getting married for the sake of money and to make the lives of their men miserable.

The veteran actor laid this accusation, just as he revealed that he was a victim of domestic abuse and that women were abusing men more in recent times.

He said this on Thursday on Instagram.

Ike said, “Pls, pls do your research well. Most women abuse men more lately. They don’t love again. Most of them marry you for your money and make your life miserable, if not kill you.

“I was a victim. Why are kidnappers and armed robbers’ wives not crying out? Why must it be very rich and successful men lately? ”

“I’m not saying there are no deadbeat men, but the increase in the other gender’s manipulative edge is totally ignored. Why do men have to always die before women in marriage? Ask your father. Ask your grandfather. That’s if they are still alive to tell you things. Please, pls let’s stop encouraging these wicked, misleading and greedy women, with this mundane top. Na God save me.”