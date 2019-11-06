Motorbike Firearm Handling Course For Police Riders

The newly trained motor riders in a group photograph with COP Christian Tetteh Yohuno and other senior police officers

In order for its dispatch riders to effectively use the rifle to combat crime while on motorbikes, the Ghana Police Service (GHS) has begun training motor riders attached to Motor Traffic & Transport Department (MTTD) as part of an internal training course.

At its closing ceremony held for 41 personnel, the Director General in charge of the MTTD, Commissioner of Police (COP) Christian Tetteh Yohuno, said crime has now become sophisticated, hence the need for the police administration to map up pragmatic and tactical ways to confront these challenges posed by the development.

Addressing the personnel, he explained that the training was meant to inculcate in the GHS riders contemporary road safety principles akin to international best practices with a view to demonstrating safety procedures, as well as exposing participants to the new required way to counter violent crimes committed with the aid of motorbikes.

Other topics personnel were taken through included defensive rider’s principles, the psychology of the rider, the electrical components of the motorbike, operational discipline, overview of traffic rules and regulations, weapon handling on a motorbike and a series of practical sessions in riding along major roads in Accra.

Extortion

COP Yohuno said recent developments in the service have revealed that some police officers, including riders deployed on the roads, have turned drivers into their ‘gold mines’.

“They are found to be harassing drivers, extorting monies, delaying motorist unduly and allegedly making disparaging and unprofessional political comments and illegal extortion unbecoming of police professionals.

They also seize documents and papers from drivers who refuse to pay moneys to them. Most often than not, they threaten drivers who try not to pay with withdrawals of support, should they be attacked by robbers or any such difficulty on the road,” he added.

COP Yohuno pointed out that the police administration had taken exception of these negative behaviours targeted to denigrate the image of the service, and any police officer who engages in these unprofessional conducts would see severe sanctions being meted out to them.

“Let me reiterate the point that the job of the service rider is not an easy job, as it may look to people. It is very difficult depending on the terrain and task assigned. You are also to note that, among others, you will be responsible for providing passage to VIPs enroute to their official duties. You should be careful, lest a road traffic crash may befall you and the consequences will be very dire. You need to be very careful and meticulous on how to go about your duties,” he advised.

The Commanding Officer of the Central Motor Traffic & Transport Unit, Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP) Anderson Ofosu Ackaah, urged personnel to act professionally in the discharge of their duties.

Nine personnel were awarded for their exceptional performance during the training.

They include Corporal Salia Akwesi Julius, who emerged the overall best in academics; Lance Corporal Maxwell Amaning Darkwah, who was the best in riding, and Corporal Agyei Ebenezer, who also emerged the best in tactical drill.

lindatenyah@gmail.com

By Linda Tenyah-Ayettey