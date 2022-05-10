Motorbike Traffic Offenders Released After Education

DCOP Afful Boakye Yiadom educating the 91 arrested motor riders

The Ashanti Regional Police Commander, DCOP Afful Boakye Yiadom, publicly educated 91 motor riders about the importance of traffic lights on the roads last Friday after the riders were arrested for traffic offences.

The 91 motor riders were apprehended for breaching road and traffic regulations in the city, but the Ashanti Regional Police Command decided to let them off the hook since they were first-time offenders.

The offences of the riders included riding without licence, riding uninsured motorbikes, riding motorbikes without proper documentation, riding without helmet and wrong overtaking, among other offences.

Before the 91 riders were released, their names and other information were taken by the police. DCOP Boakye Yiadom then marched all of them to some traffic lights in the city centre and schooled them about their importance.

The Ashanti Regional Police Commander, noted for his determination to ensure law and order in the region, openly demonstrated how the riders should behave whenever they reach traffic lights.

Prior to the public education, DCOP Boakye Yiadom warned that any of the 91 motor riders who would be arrested again for breaching road regulations, would surely be dealt with by the law.

The 91 riders were arrested in Kumasi during a two-day operation, which started last Wednesday, as part of the recently launched ‘Police Action Against Rider Indiscipline’, which he said would be repeated.

According to the regional commander, the country needs its human resource fit and strong to contribute to national transformation, therefore drivers, riders and other road users should try and avoid accidents.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr