Mourinho Blasts Man U

Jose Mourinho

Tottenham Hotspur manager Jose Mourinho made a pointed remark at former employers Manchester United’s (Man U) pursuit of Bruno Fernandes.

Sources told ESPN that United agreed to personal terms with Sporting Lisbon midfielder Fernandes over a move in this transfer window.

However, failure to settle on a fee ‒ Sporting want €80 million while United are offering €60m ‒ has led to an impasse, with agent Jorge Mendes saying his client may stay in Lisbon until the summer.

Following Spurs’ 2-1 win over Norwich City on Tuesday, Mourinho asked a reporter about the status of his ex-club and their pursuit for Fernandes.

“How was Lisbon? Lisbon was good? So Bruno Fernandes come to United or no?” Mourinho said. “So you go to Lisbon and he’s not coming? But coming or no?”

Mourinho then switched subjects and spoke on his team’s first win in five league matches.

The arrival of Fernandes to Old Trafford would offer some relief to Mourinho’s successor Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

United lost their first match to Burnley at home since 1962 on Wednesday, with home fans signing “stand up if you hate Glazers,” in reference to the club’s American owners.