Elbee Supports 2020 Kwahu Marathon

William Ezah receiving one of the items from the Elbee MD

Elbee Home Appliances, a top Indian electrical brand in Ghana, has joined the list of sponsors for the 2020 Kwahu Easter Marathon.

Elbee manufactures and distributes products such as standing fans, ceiling fans, rice cookers, stoves, blenders, among others.

The electrical company will be the official sponsor of the event and will provide organisers with assorted electrical gadgets for winners in both male and female categories.

The company becomes the first official sponsor to join the unique marathon, which is raced on the beautiful mountains of Kwahu every Easter,

The Managing Director of MPTC Gh Limited, Tilokani, confirmed the participation of his outfit in the marathon.

He said the company was coming on board to support the marathon which seeks to provide platform for health and fitness.

The Project Manager of the Kwahu Easter Marathon, William Ezah, expressed appreciation to the company for the support.

He said the organisers will ensure the company derives the maximum benefit from their partnership with the Kwahu Easter Marathon.

He said the two companies will hold a formal public event to announce the partnership in due course.

The 2020 Kwahu Easter Marathon is fixed for April 11, 2020.

The Kwahu Easter Marathon, which is in its third year, has been one of the main features of the Easter celebrations.