Mövenpick Hotel Climaxes 10th Anniversary

From left: Mawuena Trebarh, Board Chair; Deputy Minister of Tourism, Mark Okraku Mantey; General Manager; Mr. Kofi Bucknor and Fr. Campbell in a toast

MÖVENPICK AMBASSADOR Hotel Accra climaxed its 10th anniversary celebration over the weekend with a corporate soiree where a glowing tribute was paid to all hardworking and dedicated team members as well as stakeholders and partners.

The occasion brought together dignitaries including members of the diplomatic community, team members, partners and several government delegations, as well as the hospitality industry players.

The celebrations, which began some months ago, was themed “Doing the ordinary in extraordinary ways – 10 years and beyond”.

The celebrations have seen a lot of activities being undertaken, including blood donations in conjunction with the Accra Technical University, Charity Donations at the Shelter for Abused Children under the Kilo of Kindness Campaign, amongst others.

General Manager of the hotel, Deborah Lee-Ann Sivertsen, expressing gratitude to Ghanaians for their warm support and affection in making the dream of Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra a reality, noted “Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra strives to demonstrate quality, reliability and care and has achieved many successes since joining Ghana’s hospitality industry. For the greatest part of last year, we were deprived of sharing these commitments with you but we are grateful for this opportunity to reaffirm our beliefs that welcoming, safeguarding and taking care of guests is at the very heart of what we do and who we are.”

Mawuena Trebah, Board Chair of Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra, expressed her delight in the collaboration between government and the regulators for all the success achieved within the 10 years of operation.

“I would like to acknowledge the partnerships with government and their regulators; they offer policy guidelines and directions to support and broaden the national policy agenda through the hospitality industry. We want to thank the government and we look forward to more fruitful collaborations to grow the hospitality industry to its exceptional level,” she said.

Deputy Minister of Tourism, Arts and Culture, Mark Okraku Mantey, led the proposal of toast and the cutting ceremony of the Mövenpick at 10 Anniversary cake.

The historic event was witnessed by Jean Gabriel Perez, former President and CEO of Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts, Roger Kacou, Former Vice-President Africa – Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts, Samad Sok, Chairman and CEO of KHI, Stuart Chase, first General Manager of the Mövenpick Ambassador Hotel Accra, a relative of Ueli Prager, founder of Mövenpick Hotels & Resorts, Kofi Bucknor, several government delegations and hospitality industry players.

A business desk report