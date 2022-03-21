MP Builds Maternity Complex

The newly constructed facility

JOHNSON KWAKU Adu, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ahafo Ano South-West in the Ashanti Region, has donated a 50-bed maternity clinic at a cost of GHȼ500,000 to his constituents to address their health needs.

Mr. Adu constructed the facility through his MP’s Common Fund and Presidential Initiative Fund to provide healthcare to pregnant women, nursing mothers and babies.

The facility is fully furnished with modern medical equipment.

The MP, after handing over the facility to the management and staff of the Mankranso District Hospital at a colourful ceremony recently, indicated, “It became important to have this maternity block. I visited the hospital where my wife works as the one in charge of the pediatric ward. I came to realise that three or four children were occupying one bed. This was disheartening so I decided to build a children’s ward to accommodate them,” he said.

The law maker was optimistic that the provision of the incubator would go a long way to cater for the premature babies that would be delivered at the hospital.

Joseph Frimpong Bonsu, District Chief Executive (DCE) for the area, who thanked the MP for his gesture, said maternal healthcare was one of the key priorities of the assembly.

Reuben Badzrah, District Health Director, commended the MP and appealed to other stakeholders to assist in providing quality healthcare to the people. He promised to ensure that the facility and the equipment were used for their intended purposes.

FROM David Afum, Kumasi