Nana, Bawumia Mourn With Kufuor

Former President Kufuor and other members of Apagyafie at the funeral rites

PRESIDENT NANA Akufo-Addo and Vice President Dr. Bawumia have bid farewell to Mrs. Rebecca Akosua Addo Dodoo, an elder sister of ex-President John Agyekum Kufuor over the weekend.

The two dignitaries were among mourners that besieged the Apagyafie in Kumasi, where the 92-year-old deceased was laid in repose on Saturday morning, prior to her burial.

Scores of tearful mourners, including traditional leaders in Asanteman and other traditional areas, were seen filing past the body as they paid their last respects to Akosua Addo Dodoo.

The mourners included the clergy and politicians from the various political parties, especially the ruling NPP and the largest opposition political party, the NDC, just to mention a few.

Notable politicians from the NPP present at the sorrowful function were Kennedy Agyapong, Simon Osei Mensah, ministers of state and MMDCEs, among others.

From the NDC, Nii Lantey Vanderpuiye, NDC MP for Odododiodio Constituency and a former Sports Minister, led a powerful delegation from his political party to the event.

Significantly, the mourners consoled the great Apagya family of Kumasi, which is headed by Nana Owusu Afriyie, the Otumfuo Apagyahene, who had sat in state to receive the mourners.

Top members of the Apagya family such as ex-President Kufuor, Dr. Kwame Addo Kufuor, ex-Defense Minister and Dr. Matthew Opoku Prempeh aka ‘Napo’, the Energy Minister, were present.

In the various tributes that were read at the function, the late Akosua Addo Dodoo was described as a peace-loving and a kind person, whose death has come as a great blow to her family.

The deceased was also described as an intelligent, hard working and a visionary woman, who lived an exemplary lifestyle to uplift the already positive image of the Apagya family in Kumasi.

After a church service, the mortal remains were interred at Dabaa, her hometown, followed by grand funeral rites at the Apagyafie in Kumasi.

The final funeral rites was massively attended by people from all walks of life, and it was characterised by the firing of musketry, the singing of traditional Asante dirges and drumming and dancing.

FROM I.F. Joe Awuah Jnr., Kumasi